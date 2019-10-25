MYRTLE BEACH—Harold Edward Donovan, 86, passed away Oct. 17 at his residence.
He was born in East Orange, New Jersey. He was a son of the late Walter and Helen Donovan.
Mr. Donovan was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War. He was a member of the Electrical Local No. 52 I.B.E.W. of Essex County, New Jersey.
He was a former chain gang member at CCU, a Pelican baseball usher for 10 years and was an avid baseball fan and fisherman.
He was preceded in death by wife Helen Rose Donovan.
Survivors include son Harold Donovan Jr. (Lesia) of Clark, New Jersey; daughters Debra (David) Gatti of Surfside Beach and Kim Donovan of Surfside Beach; grandchildren Deanna (Tom) Kazalski, Carla (Andrew) Kipple, Allen Kiefer, Alyssa (Jack) Browning, Jason Gatti and Brian Kiefer; great-grandchildren Lucianna and Leanna Kipple and Abigail Kazalski and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service was held Oct. 23 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel. Burial followed at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association/ Coastal SC, 44-A Markfield , Charleston, SC 29407.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, was in charge of the arrangements.
