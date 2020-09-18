MYRTLE BEACH—Harold E. Clemmons died Sept. 15.
He was born Jan. 9, 1934, in High Point, North Carolina, to the late Everett L. Clemmons and Vaden C. Clemmons.
Mr. Clemmons served in the United States army during the Korean War and was the retired owner and operator of the Clem-n-tine Motel.
He was a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather, and a friend to many. He contributed to his community through several civic and fraternal organizations.
He received great joy through his years of service in various ministries of the First United Methodist Church.
He was a member of United Methodist Volunteers in Mission (UMVIM) and did work missions in several foreign countries as well as in the United States.
Mr. Clemmons is survived by his wife of 62 years, Jean Suggs Clemmons. He is also survived by daughters Deborah Jean Brooks and husband, Mark and Suzanne Joyce Renfrow and husband Tim.
Mr. Clemmons was greatly blessed with grandsons Ayers (Elizabeth,) Jordan (Eleanor), Hunter (Camilla), Cole Renfrow and Michael Brooks and granddaughters Katherine and Julia Brooks, Chelsea and Joy Renfrow.
Surviving brothers are James T. (Helen), David and sister-in-law Gerry Clemmons. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Clemmons is predeceased by brother Carl L. Clemmons.
Funeral services will be held today from the First United Methodist Church of Myrtle Beach with the Rev. Dr. George K. Howle officiating.
Private family entombment will follow at Southern Palms Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, directed by McMillan-Small Funeral Home of Myrtle Beach.
In lieu of flowers the family request that memorials may be sent to First United Methodist Church, P.O.Box 1367, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
