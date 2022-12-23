Harold David Squires
Funeral services for Harold David Squires, 75, will be held Dec. 26 at 2 p.m. in Cedar Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Mack Hutson and the Rev. Brandon Jones officiating. Burial will follow in the Bunker Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Squires passed away Dec. 23 in Conway Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family.
Born Oct. 9, 1947 in Mullins, he was a son of the late Marshall O. Squires and Hettie Marie Parker Squires.
He was predeceased by his parents; two brothers, Hollis Squires and Oliver Squires; and two sisters, Imogene Lambert and Mary Ann Gerald.
He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend to all.
He loved his family very much and loved spending time with them. He was a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church where he served his Lord and Savior. An avid Gamecock fan, along with being an avid outdoorsman, he loved hunting, fishing, gardening and traveling.
He is survived by his wife of fifty-one years, Connie Snowden Squires; children, Jason Cain Squires and Kendall S. Squires; one sister, Faye Daniels; one grandson, Nick Smith and many other family and friends who will miss him.
The family will receive family and friends from 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at the church prior to the service.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
