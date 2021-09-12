Harold Clifton Sellers
Funeral services for Harold Clifton Sellers, 82, will be held Sept. 15 at 3:30 p.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel with Dr. Billy Carroll officiating.
Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Mr. Sellers passed away Sept. 11 in Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.
Born Dec. 31, 1938 in Conway, he was a son of the late Athos and Lunette McCrackin Sellers.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Sellers was predeceased by his brothers, Linwood Sellers and Benjamin Sellers.
Harold enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and spending time with family and friends, especially his grandchildren.
Mr. Sellers is survived by his wife of 60 years, Betty Cook Sellers; children, Johnny Sellers (Jackie), Clayton Sellers (Pam) and Billy Joe Sellers; brothers, Bobby Sellers and Junior Sellers; grandchildren, Charlie Sellers, Cody Sellers, Savannah Sellers Hyman and Taylor Sellers Davenport; six great-grandchildren and many other family and friends who will miss him.
Please remember to follow CDC regulations for facemask and social distancing.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
