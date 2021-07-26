Harmon Martin
LORIS-Funeral services for Harmon Martin, 78, will be held July 29 at 11 a.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Loris Chapel with the Rev. Mack Hutson and the Rev. Lloyd Williamson officiating. Committal services, with military honors, will follow in the Antioch Cemetery.
Mr. Martin passed away July 25.
Born in Horry County, he was a son of the late Jackson R. and Lena Cox Martin. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Mr. Martin spent his life as a truck driver.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Jeneta R. Martin; and two brothers, Harold Martin and Danny Martin.
Survivors include three daughters, Stephanie Martin of Loris, Jennifer Horton of Lancaster and Linda Dew (Dewayne) of Loris; two sons, Joseph H. Martin (Sherry) of Loris and Lacy Lee Martin (Pearl) of Loris; two sisters, Jackie Sellers (Grady) of Conway and Addie Buffkin of Tabor City, N.C.; his aunt, Olean Housand; 14 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank the staff of MSA Hospice: Lori, Janine and Kita; as well as Pearl for their loving care and dedication.
Memorials may be sent to MSA Hospice, 4685 US 17 Bypass South, Myrtle Beach 29577.
Please sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Loris Chapel is serving the family.
