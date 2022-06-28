Harley Oneil Rabon
Funeral services for Harley Oneil Rabon, 27, will be held July 2 at 3 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel. Burial will follow in Westside Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Rabon passed away June 26 in Conway Medical Center.
Born Nov. 28, 1994 in Conway, he was the son of Tobie and Delphia Brown Rabon.
Harley loved going to the gym, listening to music and making people laugh. He had a special passion for boxing, which he had been doing since he was 15. Harley was great at building things with his hands, having worked as a carpenter in the construction industry.
Although he struggled and was broken, he had a big heart and loved his family dearly.
Harley was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Ellis Oneil Brown and Mazelle C. Ludlam (Herman) and his paternal grandparents, Junior and Lena Rabon.
Surviving in addition to his parents of Conway are three brothers, Chad Rabon, Derrick Rabon (Candice) and Christopher Skipper (Jessica); a son, Carter Blayze Rabon; a goddaughter, Shelby Lynn Suggs; two nieces, Lauren Rabon and Laci Rabon; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and other extended family.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
