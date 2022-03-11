Harley Dale Blackburn
A funeral service for Harley D. Blackburn, 27, will be held March 12 at 11 a.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel with the Rev. Gregg Cannon officiating.
Entombment will follow at Hillcrest Mausoleum.
Mr. Blackburn passed away March 9.
Born Sept. 12, 1994 in Conway, he was a son of Simpson Gene Blackburn and Angela Dale Blackburn.
Mr. Blackburn was predeceased by his grandfathers, Paul Joseph Blackburn and Henry Dale Boyd; and his grandmother, Dottie Boyd.
Harley was a loving father, son, brother, nephew and friend to all he met. A caring and loving son and brother, he would do without to make sure you had what you needed. Harley had a heart of gold. He was a very particular person, who wanted everything to be right. He was a hard worker, who worked with his dad as a service tech at Gene Blackburn Heating and Air.
He is survived by his parents, Gene Blackburn (Alicia) and Angela Dale Blackburn; one daughter, Paislee Blackburn; brother, Tyler Gene Blackburn (Taylor); half brother, Gage Cail; sister, Elexis Blackburn; half sister, Brittany Cail; grandmother, Bobby Jean Blackburn Riggs; uncle, Wesley Martin (Julie) and several other aunts and uncles; nephew, Braxton Blackburn, along with many other family and friends who will miss him.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
