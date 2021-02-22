Bernard Lee “Ted” Hagwood
Graveside services for Bernard Lee “Ted” Hagwood, 86, will be held Monday at 11 a.m. from Hillcrest Mausoleum Chapel.
Facial coverings are required and social distancing is encouraged.
Mr. Hagwood passed away Feb. 12.
He was a son of the late Roger Lonnie Hagwood Sr. and the late Rebecca Robbins Hagwood. He was predeceased by five brothers and two sisters.
Mr. Hagwood was a member of the First Baptist Church in Conway and was affectionately known as the "Mayor" of Maple. Prior to retirement, he was employed with United Merchants and the Horry County Solid Waste Authority.
Surviving are his wife, Rounette M. Hagwood of Conway; one daughter, Beverly Salley of Myrtle Beach; one son, Woody Hagwood (Beth) of Conway; five "Perfect" grandchildren, Auburn Fowler (Trapper), Rebecca Salley (John Helms), Reid Hagwood, Elizabeth Hagwood and Andrew Salley; three great-grandchildren, Lewis Fowler, Otis Fowler and Anthony Helms; one brother, Lonnie Hagwood Jr. (Imogene) of Orangeburg; and a son-in-law, Eddie Salley (Traci) of Conway.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to 2523 Forestbrook Road, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588 or to Churches Assisting People (CAP) 307 Wright Blvd, Conway, SC 29526.
Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway chapel is in charge of arrangements.
