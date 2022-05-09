Gwendolyn Gail Poston

Gwendolyn Gail Poston, 68, passed away at her home in Moncks Corner surrounded by her loving daughter and family.

Although her sudden illness and passing were unexpected by those who loved her, they rest in the assurance that she is rejoicing in the place that God prepared for her.

Born Oct. 7, 1953, in Greenville, Gwen was the daughter of the late Legette and Mary Ruth Foxworth. She worked in several fields during her career, but most recently was a cake decorator where she used her love of baking and her knack for arts and crafts to create beautiful cakes.

Gwen was a devout Christian, who loved God and expressed that love through her generous spirit, always lending a helping hand to anyone in need. Her greatest joy in life was her family and she cherished time spent with them. Her generous heart extended to animals, too, especially her beloved dogs.

Gwen was predeceased by her daughters, Deana Poston and Dedra Rohr.

Survivors include her daughter, Ronda Gray and her husband Jason; her grandchildren, Victoria Krueger and her husband Devon, Janie Gray and Riley Rohr; her great-grandchildren, Valerie Krueger and Henry Krueger; and her sister, Tonya Mitchell and her husband Nathan.

A Memorial Service will be held at a future date.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, Va., 22116-7023 or to the Horry County Animal Shelter, 1923 Industrial Park Road, Conway, SC 29526.

Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is serving the family.