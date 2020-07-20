CONWAY—Guy Elliott Duncan, 80, passed away July 7 at his home with his family by his side.
He was born March 12, 1940, to Arthur and Levinia (Vennie) Duncan of Nichols.
Mr. Duncan was a 1963 graduate of Campbell University, being one of the first graduates.
Guy met his wife, Patricia Fiorani Duncan, at Campbell College in North Carolina. They were married Dec. 27, 1961. They had a daughter, Penelope Duncan, and one granddaughter, Tori Williams, whom he loved with all his heart.
He worked in the furniture business for many years and had a hobby farm, where he spent many hours enjoying life with loved ones.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years Patricia Fiorani Duncan; daughter, Penelope Duncan; granddaughter Tori Williams; sister, Peggy Grainger and nephew, Kevin Grainger.
He was loved and admired by all who knew him.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to New Spring Church, 3001 Waccamaw Blvd., Myrtle Beach, SC 29579.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is serving the family.
