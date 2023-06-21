Grover Lee Inman
Grover Lee Inman, 93, of Conway, passed away June 20 at Oak View Rehabilitation.
Mr. Inman was the husband of the late Madge Inman and son of the late Luther and Sadie Maude Norris Inman.
In addition to his wife and parents, Mr. Grover was predeceased by his brothers, Albert Inman, Ralph Inman, Bobby Inman, Jennings Inman, Thurman Inman and L.D. Inman; and two sisters, Sally Causey and Irene Huggins.
Mr. Inman was a member of Columbia Freewill Baptist Church and he served in the US Army.
Surviving Mr. Grover are one stepson, Jimmy Creamer; one brother, Benny Inman; and one sister, Vivian Causey.
Please sign online guestbook at www.johnsonfuneralhomeaynor.com Mr. Inman’s family is in the care of Johnson Funeral Home of 290 Ninth Ave., Aynor. Call (843) 358-5800.
