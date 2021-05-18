Johnnie “Grier” Singleton Jr.
Graveside services for Johnnie “Grier” Singleton Jr., 77, will be held May 20 at 11 a.m. in Cedar Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Lee Singleton and Pastor Brandon Jones officiating.
Mr. Singleton passed away May 17 surrounded by his family.
Born April 29, 1944, in Conway, he was the son of the late Johnnie Grier Singleton Sr. and Thelma Hucks Singleton. Mr. Singleton was a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church.
Surviving are his wife of 57 years, Phyllis Norris Singleton of Conway; one son, Tommy Grier Singleton (Marsha) of Conway; one daughter, Wendy Singleton of Conway; two grandsons, Matthew and Dain Singleton; and one great-granddaughter, Carter Grace Singleton of Conway.
Memorial donations may be made to Cedar Grove Baptist Church, 5025 U.S. 378, Conway 29527.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway chapel is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.