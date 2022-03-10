Gregory Jackie Shelley
LORIS-Gregory Jackie Shelley, 61, passed away March 9 in McLeod Loris.
Born July 11, 1960 in Conway, he was the son of the late Jackie Shelley and Pearl Tyler Shelley. Mr. Shelley was the owner and operator of Shelley’s Seafood in Conway.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his two daughters, Latasha Shelley and Kayla Elliott; two grandchildren, Christopher Kellett and Brianna Kellett; sister, Anita Shelley; niece, Judi Fowler and her husband Timmy; and great-nephew, Noah Fowler.
Services will be private.
In leiu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Please remember that everyday with a loved one is a precious gift from God, never to be taken for granted. Cherish your family and those you love always.
Please sign Mr. Shelley’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.