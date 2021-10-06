Zonnie Marie Suggs
LORIS-Graveside services for Zonnie Marie Suggs, 79, will be held in Twin City Memorial Gardens Oct. 6 at 1 p.m. with Pastor Bruce Adams officiating.
Visitation will be held from 12:30 until time of service at Twin City Memorial Gardens.
Miss Suggs passed away Oct. 3 in Conway Medical Center in Conway. Born on Jan. 4, 1942 in Loris, she was the daughter of the late Thelbert Roosevelt Suggs and the late Lillian Marie Bell Suggs.
Survivors include her three brothers, Billy Suggs and his wife Maxilene and Denzel Suggs and his wife Karen of Loris, and Dennis Suggs and his wife Nancy of West Columbia; two sisters, Jean Clemmons of Myrtle Beach and Vonda Englehardt of Gretna, La.; and two sisters-in-law, Jeanette Suggs of Crescent City, Fla., and Gloria Suggs of Loris.
In addition to her parents, Miss Suggs was predeceased by three brothers, James H. Suggs, Charlie T. Suggs and Dr. Thelbert Rudolph “Rudy” Suggs.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials be made to Loris First United Methodist Church, 3507 Broad St., Loris 29569.
Please sign Miss Suggs’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
