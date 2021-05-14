Thomas Michael Brannon
DULUTH, GA.-Graveside services for Thomas Michael Brannon, 64, will be held May 15 at 11 a.m. in Platt Cemetery with Mack Hutson officiating.
Mr. Brannon passed away April 30 in McLeod Seacoast.
Born Jan. 3, 1957, in Charleston, he was the son of the late Thomas Paul Brannon and the late Bobbie Jean Platt Brannon.
Mr. Brannon was the owner of Collision Care in Lawrenceville, Ga., and was of the Christian faith.
Survivors include his son, Thomas Michael Brannon Jr., of Atlanta, Ga.; two daughters, Eva and Emily Brannon of Marietta, Ga.; and one brother, Charles Brannon of Dawsonville, Ga.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Brannon was predeceased by his brother, Craig Brannon.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital at PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, Tenn., 38148-0142.
Please sign Mr. Brannon’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.