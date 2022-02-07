Vera Singleton Fore
AYNOR-Graveside services for Vera Singleton Fore, 79, will be held Feb. 8 at 11 a.m. in Salem Baptist Church, Aynor.
Ms. Fore passed away peacefully at home Feb. 4.
Born June 25, 1942 in Horry County, she was a daughter of the late James Patterson and Bernice Altman Rabon.
She was predeceased by a brother, Billy M. Rabon; and a sister, Pansy M. Saverance.
Surviving are two sons, Stephen Craig Singleton of Aynor and James Scott Singleton of Maryville, Tenn.; a daughter, Andrea Singleton Hickey (Brian) of New Albany, Ohio; a brother, Bobby P. Rabon (Brenda) of Florence; a sister-in-law, Ann J. Rabon of Aynor; five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Please sign the guestbook, www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
