Teresa Gaile Sublet Cox
Graveside services for Teresa Gail Sublet Cox, 59, will be held March 2 at 2 p.m. in Mt. Lebanon Cemetery with Russell Freeman officiating.
Mrs. Cox passed away Feb. 23.
Born Aug. 26, 1963 in Newport News, Va., she was the daughter of Betty Leigh Klouser and the late Herbie Kay Sublet.
Survivors, including her mother, are her husband, Willard Ray “Bud” Cox Jr.; two stepsons, Christopher Cox (Pattie) and Richard Cox; two grandchildren, Angel Lucas and Christopher Payton; six great-grandchildren, Charlie Payton, Chloe Payton, Alyssa Lucas, Zoey Lucas, Nicholas Payton, Kaydence Campbell-Payton; and stepbrother, Bill Klouser (Alicia).
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of services on Thursday in Mt. Lebanon Cemetery.
Those who wish may make memorials to Little River United Methodist Church, 1629 U.S. 17, Little River, SC 29566.
Please sign Mrs. Cox’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
