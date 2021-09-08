Robert Wayne Haithcock
Graveside services for Robert Wayne Haithcock, 42, will be held Sept. 11 at 10:30 a.m. in Hillcrest Cemetery, officiated by Josh Jordan. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel.
Mr. Haithcock passed away Sept. 1 in Conway Medical Center following a brief illness.
Born Dec. 30, 1978 in Conway, he was the son of Juanita Fowler Haithcock and the late John Wayne Haithcock. Robert was employed with C.A. Timbes for eleven years and was an avid wrestling fan who also enjoyed listening to music. He loved his children and cherished time spent with them and the rest of his family. He adored his wife, Jessica, who also lost her valiant battle with COVID-19. In addition to his father, Robert was predeceased by his wife, Jessica; and his niece, Dallas Haithcock.
Survivors, in addition to his mother of Conway, are his children, Austin Haithcock and Carolyne Haithcock of Myrtle Beach; his stepdaughter, Addison Navey of Surfside Beach; his brother, Mark Haithcock (Sheila Locklear) of Conway; his sister, Christy Haithcock of Conway; his nephew, Tanner Blanton of Conway; his niece, Charlie Lewis of Aynor; and his great-niece, Adalynn Haithcock of Aynor.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
