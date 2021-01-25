James Elwood Grainger
Graveside services for James Elwood Grainger, 65, will be held Jan. 26 at 2 p.m. in Hillcrest Cemetery with Rev. Chris Grainger officiating.
The family will receive friends after the service.
Mr. Grainger passed away Jan. 24 at Grand Strand Medical Center. He was born Aug. 23, 1955, in Conway, a son of the late Christopher Columbus and Louella Booth Grainger.
Mr. Grainger was a loving father, grandfather, brother and friend. He loved drawing and playing his guitar. He was a very good electrician and enjoyed doing that all of his life.
He is survived by his son, Tecumseh “Tommy” Grainger; his brother, the Rev. Chris Grainger; his sisters, Tammie Inman of Charlotte, N.C., and Verna Jean Thompkins (Buddy) of Conway; one grandchild, Mariah Grainger of Florida; and many other family and friends who will miss him.
Due to CDC regulations, social distancing and face masks are required at the service.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
