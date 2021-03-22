Geraldine Soles Ward Gaskins
LORIS-Graveside services for Geraldine Soles Ward Gaskins, 77, will be held March 24 at 2 p.m. in Pleasant Meadow Cemetery with Pastor Perry Jones officiating.
Visitation will be held before the service from 1 p.m.-2 p.m. in Pleasant Meadow Cemetery.
Mrs. Gaskins passed away March 21. Born March 6, 1944, in Tabor City, N.C., she was a daughter of the late Leo Buddy Soles and the late Lessie Phillips Soles. Mrs. Gaskins worked at Columbus Regional Healthcare System and was a member of Pleasant Meadow Baptist Church.
Survivors include her three sons, Junior Ward and his wife Geri of Tabor City, Kenneth Ward of Loris, and Koty Ward and his wife Jennifer of Whiteville, N.C.; three daughters, Linda Tyler and her husband Barney of Hallsboro, Brenda Ward and her husband Chris Elvis of Tabor City, and Willa Dean McPherson and her husband Keith of Beaverdam, N.C.; thirteen grandchildren, Rocky Durden and his wife Holly, Justin Durden and his wife Tiffiane, Aaron Tyler, Ashlan Tyler, Cassidy Elvis, Heather McPherson, Hope Fields and her husband Ryan, Daniel Stiehl and his wife Kelly, Shawn Stiehl, Chantel Grantham and her husband Wesley, Brandi Ward and her husband Charlie, Bella Ward and Aiden Ward; twenty-one great-grandchildren; brother, Ronnie Dale Soles and his wife, Crystal of Marshall, N.C.; and four sisters, Brenda Cox of Andrews, Clara Cartrette of Clarendon, N.C., Dorothy Soles and Rebecca Soles of Whiteville.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Gaskins was predeceased by her first husband, Shorty Ward; second husband, Bruce D. Gaskins; two brothers, Wingate Lee Soles and Roger Dale Soles; and four sisters, Carol Fowler, Louise Todd, Louvenie Yarbough and Patricia Payne.
Please sign Mrs. Gaskins’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.