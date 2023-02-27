Fannie Owens Smith
Funeral services for Fannie Owens Smith, 88, will be held March 2 at 11 a.m. in Hoffmeyer Road Baptist Church in Florence with the Rev. Greg Batchelor officiating. Graveside services will follow at 2 p.m. in Aynor Cemetery.
Ms. Smith, widow of Charles “Doug” Smith, passed away Feb. 26 in McLeod Hospice House with her loving family by her side. Born Aug. 18, 1934, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Prudence Harrelson Owens.
She is a former member of Aynor First Baptist Church and a current member of Hoffmeyer Road Baptist Church in Florence.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Smith was predeceased by one son-in-law, Tommy Graham; three brothers, Francis Owens, Fulton Owens and Vernie Lee Owens; and four sisters, Dorothy Thompson, Josephine Skipper, Winnie Hunt and Helen Roberts.
Ms. Smith is survived by five children, Glen Smith (Joyce), Sharon Graham, Waylon Smith (Betty), Regina Kirby (Jeff) and Rebecca Keim (Clay); nine grandchildren, Ginny Smith, Hope Crane (Jeff), Shelley Rholetter (Jason), Tre Graham (Carrie), Waylon “W.J.” Smith, Brandi Gammell (Doug), Bryan Cook (Shandy), Sarah Keim, Stephen Keim; 10 great-grandchildren, Dalton Robinson (Brittany), Gracey Robinson, Isabel Crane, Alex Rholetter, Maddie Rholetter, Connor Graham, Carsyn Graham, Camron Graham, Mary Ellen Cook and Will Cook; one great-great grandchild, Navy Kate Robinson; two stepgreat-great- grandchildren, Easton and Karter; one brother, Billy Owens (Rosalee); and one sister, Geraldine Owens Pate (Larry).
Visitation will be held prior to the service from 10 a.m.-10:45 a.m. Sign an online guestbook at www.johnsonfuneralhomeaynor.com.
The Smith family is in the care of Johnson Funeral Home of 290 Ninth Ave., Aynor. Call (843) 358-5800.
