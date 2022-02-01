Billy James Jones
Graveside services for Billy James Jones, 68, will be held Friday at 3 p.m. in Hillcrest Cemetery with the Rev. Allen Springer officiating.
Mr. Jones passed away Jan. 30.
Born in Marion County, he was a son of the late Ernest Levi and Vennie Wait Martin Jones Lewis. He was predeceased by brothers, Ernest LeRoy Jones, Bobby Levi Jones, Charles W. Jones and Randy T. Jones.
Surviving are his wife, Susan Sanders Jones of Conway; two sons, Adam Jones and Andrew Jones (Christine) of Baltimore, Md.; three grandchildren, Abigail Jones, Isaac Jones and Luke Jones; two brothers, Phillip A. Jones (Betty) of Joppa, Md., and Danny J. Jones (Ann) of Baltimore, Md.; and one sister, Betty J. Krebbs (Norman) of North Myrtle Beach.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, Okla. 73123.
www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
