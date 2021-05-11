Willie Gene Lawson
GALIVANTS FERRY-A graveside service for Willie Gene Lawson, 70, will be held March 13 at 2 p.m. in Mt. Herman Baptist Church Cemetery in Galivants Ferry with the Rev. Darrell Langston officiating.
Mr. Lawson passed away May 10.
Born in Marion, he was a son of the late Harlie Lee Lawson and Blondell Richardson Lawson. He was predeceased by his first wife, Nettie Ruth Lawson; one brother, Paul Lawson; and two sisters, LaDosta Rabon and Mildred Fowler.
Surviving are his son, Scott Lawson (Lori) of Conway; one daughter, Candice Lawson (Sharis) of Galivants Ferry; five grandchildren, Harlie Lawson, Chloe Elliott, Stephen Todd, Whitnie Hardee and Taylor Hagerud; three great-grandchildren, Oaklyn Best, Emerson Hardee and Lily Todd; two brothers, Bobby Lawson (Dot) of Aynor and Grip Lawson (Carolyn) of Charleston; four sisters, Suzie Harrelson (Edward) of Aynor, Wanda Cox (Dennis) of Conway, Lib Johnson and Hazel Edwards of Conway.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the cemetery.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway chapel is in charge of arrangements.
