Susan Harrelson Norris
Graveside services for Susan Harrelson Norris, 61, will be held June 2 at 11 a.m. in Hillcrest Cemetery with the Rev. Jamey Collins officiating.
Mrs. Norris, widow of Dennis L. Norris, passed away May 30.
Born in Conway, she was a daughter of Polly Smart Harrelson and the late Fred Caster Harrelson. She attended Jamestown Baptist Church and had been employed with Horry Telephone. Mrs. Norris was predeceased by a brother, Fred R. "Randy" Harrelson,
Surviving in addition to her mother of Conway are two sons, Cody Caster Norris and Brady Norris (Kimberly) of Conway; two sisters, Diane H. Todd (Buck) and Elaine H. Hughes (Junior) of Conway; three grandchildren, Madison Norris Foglesonger, Gracie Norris and Cainan Norris; one nephew and four nieces.
The family will receive friends at the cemetery from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Wednesday at the cemetery.
Memorials may be sent to Crescent Hospice, 1516 East U.S. 501, Unit 101, Conway 29526.
Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.