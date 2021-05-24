Pansy Hardwick Goodson
A graveside service for Pansy Hardwick Goodson, 66, will be held May 26 at 11 a.m. in Cool Springs Southern Methodist Church Cemetery with James Johnson and Mark Jones officiating.
Mrs. Goodson, wife of Harold Goodson, passed away May 23 in Grand Strand Medical Center following an illness.
Born June 17, 1954, she was a daughter of the late Aubrey and Mary Helen Jordan Hardwick. She was a member of Cool Springs Southern Methodist Church.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Goodson is survived by one daughter, Kristy Goodson Johnson (Jamie); two grandchildren, Kaleb and Jules Johnson; one brother, Dean Hardwick; two sisters, Tammy Ludlam (Ricky) and Robin Hardwick; and her mother-in-law, Judith Goodson.
The family will visit with friends following the service in the Cool Springs Southern Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. Memorials can be made in Mrs. Goodson’s memory to Cool Springs Southern Methodist Church, 2640 Garner Road Aynor 29511 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, Tenn. 38105.
Please sign an online guestbook at www.johnsonfuneralhomeofaynor.com.
Johnson Funeral Home of 290 Ninth Ave. Aynor is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.