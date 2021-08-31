Jeffie Malcolm Brown
A graveside service for Jeffie Malcolm “Buddy” Brown, 63, will be held Sept. 2 at 11 a.m. in Westside Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Mr. Brown passed away Aug. 29 at his residence.
Born May 11, 1958 in Sumter, he was a son of the late Malcolm Jeffie and Majorie Viola Peavy Brown.
He was also predeceased by a half sister, Naomi Lane.
Buddy was a loving father, grandfather, brother and friend. He enjoyed riding his golf cart, listening to music, going to the river, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Mr. Brown is survived by his children, Jeffery Nicholas Brown (Christy) and Brittany Nicole Brown (Michael Bannister); siblings, Bobby Devon Brown (Bobby Jo), Danny Ray Brown (Kelli) and Terry Jean Todd; seven grandchildren, Alexis Tompkins, Autumn Tompkins, Emily Brown, Jeremy Ard, Madison Brown, Bryson Ard and Waylon Brown, along with many other family and friends who will miss him.
The family will receive friends after the service at the cemetery.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
