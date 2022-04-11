Flossie Gause Todd Arnette
LORIS-A graveside service for Flossie Gause Todd Arnette, 88, will be held April 13 at 10:30 a.m. in Holly Hill Cemetery with Pastor Joey Price officiating.
Mrs. Arnette passed away April 10 at her home in Loris.
Born Feb. 27, 1934 in Loris, she was the daughter of the late Bert Mayo Gause and the late Arnetta Duncan Gause. Mrs. Arnette was a devoted member of Cherry Hill Baptist Church.
Survivors include her son, Ronnie Todd and his wife Greta of Loris; two daughters, Sandra Watts of Tabor City, N.C., and Karla Strickland Tyler and her husband Ricky of Loris; five grandchildren, Paiton Harrelson and her husband Brandon, Derick Watts and his wife Lacey, Danna Watts, Candace Faircloth and her husband Randall, and Brooke Strickland; seven great-grandchildren; two brothers, Jay Gause and his wife Sharon of Arizona and Bert Gause Jr. and his wife Joan of Sinora, Ga.; and two sisters, Juanice Hardee of Marion and Louise Suggs and her husband Edward of Loris.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Arnette was predeceased by her first husband, Jasper Layton Todd, and second husband, Carlton Arnette; two brothers, Burlon Gause and Reece Gause; and a sister, Katherine Bailey.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of services on Wednesday. Those who wish may make memorials to Cherry Hill Baptist Church, 2020 Daisy Road, Loris, SC 29569. Please sign Mrs. Arnette’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.