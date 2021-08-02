Elizabeth Parker
A graveside service for Elizabeth Parker, 76, will be held Aug. 4 at 10 a.m. in Parkers Family Cemetery, 825 Parkers Road in Galivants Ferry. Mrs. Parker, widow of Roscoe Parker, passed away Aug. 1.
Born Dec. 14, 1944, she was a daughter of the late Dave and Bink Squires Rabon. Mrs. Parker is also predeceased by one granddaughter, Kyliee Parker; four brothers, Francis, Mack, Johnny and Junior Rabon; and one sister, Eloise Blanton.
She was a member of Galivants Ferry Baptist Church and will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother loved by many.
Mrs. Parker is survived by two sons, Carl and Charles Parker; one daughter, Tabitha Seaman (Vinny); two brothers, James W. and Ricky Rabon; one sister, Sally Keith; eight grandchildren, Josey Parker, Justin Parker, Jessie Brown, Ashley Parker, Sonni Holden, Mindy Edwards, Vincent Seaman and Jacob Seaman; and 12 great-grandchildren, Landon Bunker, Bret Bunker, Nathan Collins, Walker Holden, William Edwards, Beverly Edwards, Christian Holden, Joley Parker, Case Parker, Allison Parker, Gracie Parker and Carlie Parker.
Please follow all CDC social distance and mask guidelines. Please sign an online guestbook at www.johnsonfuneralhomeofaynor.com.
Johnson Funeral Home of 290 Ninth Ave. Aynor is serving the family. Call (843) 358-5800.
