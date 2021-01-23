Edna Allen
Graveside services for Edna Allen, 81, will be held Jan. 26 at 2 p.m. in Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Robert Lewis and the Rev. Mark Hughes officiating.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside.
Mrs. Allen passed away Jan. 22 at her home surrounded by her family.
Born in Horry County, she was a daughter of the late Marvin and Gladys Stevens Norton. She was predeceased by her husband, Odell Allen Jr.
Mrs. Allen was a devoted Christian and a longtime member of Bethany Baptist Church. Along with her husband, she was a founder of Allen’s Scrap Metal. She also enjoyed fishing and traveling to the mountains with her husband. Mrs. Allen was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister.
Survivors include two sons, Danny R. Allen (Connie) of Galivants Ferry and Mitchell W. Allen (Renee) of Loris; two grandsons, Hunter S. Allen of Loris and Michael A. Allen (Elizabeth) of Galivants Ferry; four great-grandchildren, Riley Allen and Emily Allen of Aynor and Sawyer Allen and Brealyn Allen of Galivants Ferry; three sisters, Faye Cooper, Betty Johnson and Eloise Caulder (Freddie) of Loris; three brothers, Larry Norton and Billy Norton of Loris and Buddy Norton (Lucille) of Richmond, Va.
Memorials may be sent to the Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o 263 Holly View Lane, Loris, SC 29569 or to Gideons International, P.O. Box 93, Loris, SC 29569.
Please sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Loris chapel is serving the family.
