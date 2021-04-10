Earline Martin Edge
A graveside service for Earline Martin Edge, 85, will be held April 13 at 1 p.m. in Hillcrest Cemetery with the Rev. Gary Reeves officiating.
Mrs. Edge passed away April 9 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born October 24, 1935, in Loris, a daughter of the late Roland and Minnie Rabon Edge.
She was also predeceased by her husband, Robert Edge; and siblings, Elaine Humbert, Elwood Martin and Lavon Martin.
Earline was a member of Maple Baptist Church. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Mrs. Edge is survived by her nephews, Thomas “Jason” Edge, Rany Martin, Mitchel Martin and Chad Edge; nieces, Lorrie Ann Hendricks, Debbie Edwards and Teresa Bass; brother-in-law, Harry Edge and his wife Dian, who were loving in-laws and caregivers, along with many other family and friends who will miss her.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
