Cathy M. Phipps
LITTLE RIVER-A graveside service for Cathy M. Phipps, 66, will be held Jan. 4 at 11 a.m. in Hillcrest Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Lindsay Brown.
Mrs. Phipps passed away Dec. 31 after a courageous battle with her declining health. She was surrounded by her loving family, whose members will continue to honor her legacy.
Cathy is survived by her two daughters, Stephanie Smith and her husband Mark, and Wendy Jones and her husband Russ; three grandchildren, whom she adored, Gannon Jones, Townsend Smith and Marklie Smith; and her former husband and lifelong friend, David Phipps; and beloved pet, Lucas.
"... In life we loved you dearly, in death we love you still. In our hearts you hold a place that no one could ever fill. It broke our hearts to lose you, but you didn’t go alone. For part of us went with you, the day God took you home.” Author Unknown.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.
Please sign the online guest register at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
