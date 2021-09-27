Bonnie L. Brown
Bonnie L. Brown
A graveside service for Bonnie L. Brown, 75, will be held Oct. 8 at 11 a.m. in Mt. Herman Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Jimmy Floyd officiating.
Mrs. Brown passed away Sept. 27 at her residence.
Born Dec. 9, 1945 in Conway, she was the daughter of the late Jessie and Edna Thompson Lewis. Mrs. Brown was a member of Mt. Herman Baptist Church.
Along with her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Emory Brown; two brothers, Jessie “Jake” Watson Lewis Jr. and Ralph E. Lewis; and one sister, Winnie Dorman.
Surviving are a daughter, Sherri Johnson (Rusty) of Conway; a son, Emory Lee Brown Jr. (Melissa) of Conway; and a grandson, Brandon Lee Brown.
Memorial donations may be made to Conway Manor, Music and Activities Fund, 3300 Fourth Ave., Conway, SC 29526.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.