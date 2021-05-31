Allene H. Thomas
Graveside services for Allene H. Thomas, 97, will be held June 1 at 2 p.m. in Campground Cemetery with the Rev. Dickie Knight officiating.
Mrs. Thomas passed away May 28 with her family by her side.
Born Oct. 19, 1923 in Conway, she was the daughter of the late Richard Wallen Hearl and Carrie Roberts Hearl. Along with her parents, Mrs. Thomas was predeceased by her husband, Henry S. Thomas; one brother, Richard Hearl; and two sisters, Albertine Bedenbaugh and Georgie Mae Woodle.
Surviving are two sons, Ken Thomas (Brenda) and John “Johnny” Thomas (Sandy) of Conway; three grandchildren, Michael Thomas (Sandi) of Sanford, N.C., Jeffrey Thomas (Michelle) of Conway, and Joey Thomas of Conway; six great-grandchildren, Jessica Reber (Max) of Jacksonville, Fla., Hampton Thomas of Atlanta, Ga., Jake Thomas of Atlanta, Ga., Courtney Thomas of Conway, Emily Thomas of Conway and Aidyn Williams of Sanford, N.C. one great-great-grandchild on the way, Jackson Reber; several nieces and nephews; and her special friends, Dianne Martin, Geri Cox and Annes Barnhill.
The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to New El Bethel United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1342, Conway, SC 29528.
www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is serving the family.
