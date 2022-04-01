Grace Harvell Lovin
MYRTLE BEACH-Grace Harvell Lovin, 85, passed away March 31 in Grand Strand Medical Center.
Born Aug. 13, 1936 in Troy N.C, she was a daughter of the late Jesse Harvell and Lena Kenney Harvell.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend to all. She enjoyed watching birds and gardening. Grace was a member of Forestbrook Baptist Church where she enjoyed attending and worshiping her Lord and Savior.
Mrs. Lovin was predeceased by her husband, Frank Garrett Lovin Jr.; siblings, Oliver Harvell, Henry Harvell, Blennie Farington, Pearl Furr, Ruby Britt, Opal Sisck and Pearcy Harvell.
Mrs. Lovin is survived by her sons, Jesse Lovin and James Lovin (Jackie); daughters, Linda Lovin and Carol James; brother, Winfred Harvell; sister, Ruth Yates; seven grandchildren, Lena Davis, Jamie Goldsmith (Ronald), Amy Schmahl (John), Tina Lovin, Jimmy Lovin, Krystal Lovin and Jerrett Vereen, along with many other family and friends who will miss her.
A memorial service will be held at Forestbrook Baptist Church at a later date.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
