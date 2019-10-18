MYRTLE BEACH—Mrs. Grace Eunice Owens Kicidis died at her home on Oct.10 after a long illness.
Grace was born in Union County,on July 14, 1928. She was the daughter of the late Edward Thomas Owens and Pearl Eugenia Breakfield Owens.
Grace was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
She was predeceased by her parents; sister Hazel Owens Allen and brothers Charles, Jack and the Rev. Roy Owens.
Grace is survived by her husband of 73 years, Nicholas Kicidis.
They were married on Sept. 7, 1946.
Also surviving are daughters Cynthia Kicidis Baker of Union, Catherine Kicidis Christman and husband Thomas Edward Leath of Myrtle Beach; son-in-law Wiley Boyd Baker of Spartanburg; grandchildren Nicholas Kicidis Christman and wife Rebecca Lynn of Myrtle Beach, Meredith Alison Baker and boyfriend Thad Hyatt of Union and Dr. Catherine Baker Burbage and husband Jon of Georgetown; step-grandson Austin Kennedy Leath and girlfriend Jessica McCracken of Myrtle Beach; great-grandchildren Grant and Mary Grace Swift of Georgetown, and step-grandchild, Ava Burbage of Salt Lake City, Utah.
Grace was a member of First Presbyterian Church which she joined in 1981. She was retired from Chapin Memorial Library where she worked at the circulation desk for 27 years. She enjoyed helping patrons and was known in town as the “library lady.”
Grace loved all animals, and especially her pets.
She was predeceased by her cat Miss Kitty, and her poodle Petey.
She is survived by her beloved poodle Sissy who stayed by her side throughout her long illness.
A memorial servicewas held at McMillian-Small Funeral Home Oct.13. ‘Memorials in Grace’s memory may be made to Carolina Poodle Rescue, 6705 Union Highway, Pacolet, SC 29372 or to Grand Strand Humane Society, 3241 Mr. Joe White Avenue, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
