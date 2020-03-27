MURRELLS INLET—Gloria Sue Simpson (Champion) Kornbau, 76, passed away peacefully in her home on March 17 under the care of Amedisys Hospice.
Gloria Sue was born in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Dec. 26, 1943, to the late Hazelene Simpson. She was adopted and raised by aunt Queen Elizabeth Haire and husband George Cecil Haire Sr.
She married the love of her life, George A. Kornbau in August of 1978, and they had a beautiful marriage until his passing in 2004.
In 2008, Gloria met and fell in love with her significant other, Les Rockow. In the wake of losing their spouses, they found each other and became a wonderful couple for several years. Les loved and took care of her until her final breath.
Gloria Sue studied English with a minor in psychology at Queens College (now Queens University of Charlotte) where she earned her teaching degree.
In her younger years, she was a swim instructor for the Suttle’s Swim Club in Charlotte, a certified NAUI diver instructor and a member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary.
Gloria Sue spent many years traveling the NASCAR circuit modeling and spent many days at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
She was the first woman to win an all men’s demolition derby in the 1960s in Charlotte.
The scenes from that derby are in the movie “The Last American Hero,” (1973) where she is seen driving the car “Sweet Sue”
After moving to Myrtle Beach, Gloria Sue and husband George owned and operated George and Gloria’s Chart Room Tavern in Garden City for nearly 30 years.
The Chart Room was a place where friends could come together and have a safe and happy time with each other. Gloria and George were always on site to ensure that all of their loyal customers were always in good hands.
Gloria Sue was a more than 40 year member of the Women of the Moose. She was a founding charter member of the Myrtle Beach WOTM Chapter #268 where she was the first College of Regents recipient. She assisted in the founding of the Surfside Beach WOTM Chapter #1950 and later moved her membership to Surfside Beach Chapter.
She held many prestigious positions within the WOTM, including the college of regents chairman, star recorder chairman, Academy of Friendship, deputy grand regent and College of Regents board member, grand council.
In 2016, she received the Lifetime Achievement Award for more than 40 years of commitment and dedication to helping others.
She was also a member of the Myrtle Beach Elks Lodge #1771 and then later the Murrells Inlet Elks Lodge #2797, the Murrells Inlet VFW Post 10420 and the American Legion.
Affectionately known as Gigi to her children and grandchildren, she was also called Sue by all who knew her growing up in the Charlotte- Belmont, North Carolina, area.
She will always be remembered for her outgoing personality, contagious smile and her beautiful voice when singing Patsy Cline songs.
She never met a stranger and was always willing to lend a hand to someone in need. Her spirit of service lives on through her children and grandchildren.
Sue was predeceased by her biological mother; her parents; her husband; son 1st Sgt John R. Champion, Jr., US Army (Ret) brothers: George Haire Jr, Donald Haire and Jerry Haire and sister Emily Tickle.
She is survived by her beautiful and amazing daughters Leslie Jean Champion (Shelby) of Tampa, Florida, and Susan Celeste Champion McConnell (Nathan) of Southport, North Carolina; stepsons Jeff Kornbau and Michael Kornbau, both of Myrtle Beach, and Gerald Kornbau and George Kornbau Jr. of York, Pennsylvania; lovely stepdaughter, Regina Otter of McGregor, Texas; incredible grandchildren Victoria Lynn Edwards (Evan) and Taylor Suzanne Edwards,both of Greenville, Madison Caroline Champion of Stafford, Virginia, Jason Alex McConnell of Southport, North Carolina, and Lance Otter of McGregor, Texas; precious great-grandchildren Delaney Brooke Rollison and Colton James Rollison, both of Greenville; loving niece Yvette Scavuzzo of York, Pennsylvania; sister-in-law Audrey Lerew of York, Pennsylvania,, whom she loved dearly and sister, Tammy Williams of Kannapolis, North Carolina.
Gloria Sue also leaves behind many, many friends, all of whom she loved with all of her heart.
Cards may be sent to the family at 1165 Twin Lakes Dr, Southport, NC 28461.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: paws4people/paws4vets, 1121 C324 Military Cutoff Rd, Wilmington, NC 28405,
www.paws4people.org/donate or to Moose Charities www.moosecharities.org. Both of these non-profit organizations were near and dear to Gloria Sue’s heart.
A memorial service will be scheduled at Goldfinch Beach Chapel at such a time when deemed appropriate.
