Gloria J. Branton
A graveside service for Gloria J. Branton, 67, will be held March 30 at 2 p.m. in Carter Cemetery in Daisy with Rev. J.T. Adams officiating.
Ms. Branton passed away March 27 in Conway Medical Center. She was born April 22, 1953, in Horry County, a daughter of the late Elijah Thomas and Lula Mae Carter Branton.
She was also predeceased by her siblings, Ruby Branton Merritt, Claudia Branton Crook and Johnny Branton.
Ms. Branton is survived by her siblings, the Rev. Bobby T. Branton, Anna Lee Tisdale, Diane B. Altman and Mary Adams; several nieces and nephews, along with many other family and friends who will miss her.
Due to CDC regulations, social distancing and face masks are required.
