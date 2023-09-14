Glenn Hughes
Glenn Hughes, 45, of Conway, passed away Sept. 11.
Mr. Glenn was the son of the late Laura Dougan.
In addition to his mother, he was predeceased by one sister, Gina Kemp. Mr. Hughes was owner and operator of Hughes Reliable Contractors. He loved riding his Harley Davidson and was always the “life of the party”. He enjoyed music and dancing, and he never met a stranger. “Pops” loved his grandchildren with all his heart. Mr. Glenn was survived by his wife, Amelia Hughes; two sons, Noah Hughes and Glenn Hughes Jr.; three daughters, Taylor Parker, Skylar Day and Chloe Day; seven grandchildren, Josephine, Paxton, Crew, Braelynn, August, Sawyer and Clutch; and two brothers, Darrell Hughes and Robby Hughes.
No services are planned at this time for Mr. Hughes.
No services are planned at this time for Mr. Hughes.
