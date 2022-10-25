Glenn B. Singleton
A memorial service for Glenn B. Singleton, 55, was held Oct. 24 in the Lewis Crematory Chapel, located at 4947 U.S. 17 Bypass South in Myrtle Beach.
Mr. Singleton, of Conway, passed away Oct. 14 at his home.
Born in Conway on June 5, 1967, he was the son of the late Arthur Singleton and Tebia Jane Turner.
In addition to his parents, Glenn was preceded in death by his brother, Gregg Singleton.
Glenn is survived by his aunt and uncle, Mary and Doug Singleton of North Carolina; and a cousin, Sonja Singleton Gilmore Phipps of Conway.
Also left to cherish his memory is his family from Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services, Kelvin Lewis, Chuck Thomas, Sondra Hysack, Bill Gray and Michelle Heinz; many close friends, Cody Morehead, Doretha and Annette Lewis, Dale, Steve, Carl, James, Lou and Paul from the Village Laundromat; as well as Karrie, Madisyn, Makayla, Kyxin, Tracie, Paul, Butch, Chris and Momma Margie.
He also leaves behind his feline babies, Dessie (Dessie Poo), and Tink Tink.
Glenn was just an all around guy who would do anything for anyone. He loved food (especially sweets), old cars, shopping around for antiques, and just being with his friends and, of course, tending to his fur babies.
Glenn had a great eye for interior design. He loved doing yard work and making his flowers bloom.
He was a dedicated and faithful employee at Lewis Crematory where everyone will truly miss him.
Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach handled the arrangements. Call (843) 294-0011.
