CONWAY—Glenda LaDean Cook Harper, 73, passed away early on Feb. 24 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Born Oct.8, 1946, in Conway, she was a daughter of the late Lee Grant Cook Sr. and Z. Kathryn (Wimberly) Cook.
Glenda was a proud native of Myrtle Beach and was a retired bookkeeper and jeweler.
She was a Girl Scout Leader of Troop #245 in 1973 and loved playing bridge.
She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Conway, where she was a member of their Garden Club. She was a volunteer for Mercy Hospice and the Big Brother and Big Sister Program, where she was named Volunteer of the Year in 2011.
Glenda loved celebrating with her family and had a great passion for vintage tea parties. She loved cooking, baking, gardening, fishing, dancing and music.
Her love for all children was great and she was known as Memaw to all. She was the true matriarch of the family and was loved by all that knew her.
Survivors include daughter Wendy McCormick Brewer and husband Carl F. Brewer Jr. of Pawleys Island; brothers Lee Grant Cook Jr. and Danny Charles (Rebecca) Cook, all of Myrtle Beach; sister Sandra Cook (Kent) Beaudrot of St. George; granddaughter Wimberly “Lee” McCarthy and husband Nick Thompson of Myrtle Beach; grandson Matthew S. McCarthy of Myrtle Beach and her life partner Mike Tyson and his daughter Nicole.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband John Bart Harper who was originally from Lancaster.
A celebration of her Life will be held at a future date by her family.
In keeping with her wishes, the family requests memorials to stjude.org.
