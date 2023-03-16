Glen Dale Causey Sr.
MYRTLE BEACH- Graveside services for Glen Dale Causey Sr., 71, will be held March 17 at 3 p.m. at Bethlehem Baptist Church with the Rev. Mike Kinlaw officiating.
Mr. Causey passed away March 14 at his residence.
Born March 13, 1952 in Conway, he was a son of the late Doss and Scottie Chestnut Causey.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Carolyn Faye Causey; siblings, Cleo Causey, Carl Causey, Clarene Vereen, Iva Jean Causey and Joyce Ann Holt.
Glen Dale was a loving father, grandfather and friend to everyone that he met. Mr. Causey was the owner of Glen’s Plumbing for more than forty years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and boat racing. He was an avid outdoorsperson. Glen Dale enjoyed spending time with family and friends along with spending his free time on the river. He was a member of Conway Masonic Lodge #65.
Mr. Causey is survived by his sons, Glen Dale Causey Jr. and Jimmy Causey (Theresa); daughters, Jeana Collins (Billy), Andrea Cooper (Robert) and Melissa Todd; eight grandchildren, Ashton Causey Jordan (Timothy), Alicia Causey Page (Storm), Amanda Causey (Lee), Madison Collins Cosme (Tony), Makala Gates (Mason), Allyson Conden (Patrick), Jackson Cooper and Timothy Causey (Kellie); 13 great-grandchildren, Camron Jordan, Devon Jordan, Elizabeth Jordan, Grayson Turbeville, Claire Prince, Christian Cosme, Annabelle Turbeville, Elliot Gates, Creek Page, Khloe Cosme, Cove Page, Oliver Gates and Emerson Causey; one sister-in-law, Joyce McKenize (David); and one brother-in-law, Lavon Holt; his puppies, Harley and Charlie, along with many other family and friends who will miss him.
The family will receive friends after the service at the graveside.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 US-378, Conway is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.