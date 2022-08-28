Gladys Locklear Rice
Gladys Locklear Rice, 76, passed away Aug. 27 in Compass Post Acute Rehab.
Born April 26, 1946 in Robeson County, N.C., she was a daughter of the late Whitfield and Drucilla Emanuel Locklear.
She was also predeceased by her husband, Raymond Rice.
Gladys was a devoted Jehovah Witness, who loved reading her Bible and speaking God’s word. She also enjoyed cooking and spending time with family.
Mrs. Rice is survived by her children, Paul R. Rice (Debbie), David Wayne Rice (Wren) and Julie Rice-Ballen (Rodney); six grandchildren, and many other family and friends who will miss her.
The family will receive friends Sept. 1 from 11 a.m. until noon in Watson Funeral Services.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway, is serving the family.
