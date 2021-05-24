Gladys Lee Hemingway
LORIS-A graveside service for Gladys Lee Hemingway, 73, will be held May 28 at noon in Cedar Branch Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Marrell Riggins officiating.
Ms. Hemingway passed away May 23 at her home in Loris.
Born Oct. 24, 1947, in Loris, she was the daughter of the late Hedley Hemingway and Bloomie M. Hemingway.
Ms. Hemingway was a member of Cedar Branch Missionary Baptist Church where she was the Sunday school secretary, a member of the choir and a member of the usher board. She served as director of the youth choir for three years.
She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and was employed by CHF Clothing Manufacturing for a number of years.
Ms. Hemingway retired from CRPTA in Conway and was known for her homemade cakes and Sunday dinners. She always had her doors open to anyone.
Survivors include one son, James C. "Jackie" Hemingway (Marilyn) of Conway; two daughters, Regina Hemingway and Latrice "Sparkle" Hemingway of Loris; seven grandchildren, Shereka Pressley, Co'Lloyd "Codey" Jackson, Jamaisha McCants, D'Shaune J. "D.J." Hemingway, Ja'Quez A. Hemingway, Shai'nia "Bre'Anna" Green, Ja’Neria Hemingway; five great-grandchildren; four sisters, Mary L. Stackhouse of Little River, Hazel Jackson and Nettie Green of Loris, Emma Abdelaziz (Madgie) of Greensboro, N.C.; and best friends, Dan and Mildred Scott of Loris.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Hemingway was predeceased by one great-granddaughter, Ava Capri Hemingway; three brothers, L.C. Hemingway, John D. Hemingway and Joe L. Hemingway; five sisters, Arlena Jackson, Lavonna Jackson, Eva Mae Hemingway, Charlene Green and Vernice B. Gore.
A visitation of family and friends will be held May 27 from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Loris chapel and after the graveside service at the residence.
Please sign a guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home of Loris is serving the family.
