Giachino "Jack" La Rosa

A Mass of Christian Burial for Giachino “Jack” La Rosa will be held Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. in St. Michael's Catholic Church, 542 Cypress Ave., Murrells Inlet.

Mr. La Rosa of Myrtle Beach, formerly of New York, passed away Jan. 24.

Beloved and devoted husband to Debra, he was also the loving father to Grace Marrero, Francesca Schofield (Andrew), Michelangelo La Rosa, Annemarie Sweeney (Kenneth) and Jaclyn La Rosa.

He is also survived by seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach, is in charge of arrangements.

