MYRTLE BEACH—Gertrude “Punky” McKay Kramer, wife of 63 years to Dr. John W. Kramer, passed away Tuesday, June 2.
Mrs. Kramer was born April 5, 1928, in Arnettsville, West Virginia, a daughter of the late John and Gertrude McKay.
She was a graduate of the West Liberty Dental Hygiene School in West Liberty, West Virginia.
Surviving in addition to her husband are children Ellen Kramer Higgins and husband Timothy of St. Paul, Minnesota, Eric John Kramer and wife Stacey of Boulder, Colorado, Kathleen McKay Kramer and husband Christopher Poehlmann of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Kristen Kramer Brynestad and husband Eric of Louisville, Colorado; 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Kramer was preceded in death by parents; brothers James, John and Richard McKay and sister June McKay Tuggle.
A memorial Mass will be announced at a later date with inurnment to follow in the church columbarium.
Memorials may be sent to Tara Hall for Boys P.O. Box 955, Georgetown, SC 29442, www.tarahall.org.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Pawleys Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.