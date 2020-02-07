MYRTLE BEACH—Gertrude Amanda Wooten Zachary passed into eternity to be with husband Jack Zachary on Jan. 26.
Memorial services were held Jan.31 at Socastee United Methodist Church.
Gertrude was born in Harmony, North Carolina, on June 4, 1929, as the daughter of Marvin Wooten and Mary Harbin Wooten.
She was preceded in death by older brother Jack Wooten,
She has two surviving sisters, Evelyn Webb and Nancy Poore, and younger brother Bobby Wooten and wife Agnes.
She leaves behind her three sons and two daughter-in-laws—Douglas and Lais Zachary, Jeffrey Zachary and Timothy and Elaine Zachary; grandsons Dylan, Will and Wade and great-grandsons Connor and Mason.
Gertrude grew up in Harmony, North Carolina, and after graduating from high school in 1947, she moved to Charlotte, North Carolina, to work for Duke Power Company.
While in Charlotte, she met Jack Tally Zachary. Jack and Gertrude were soon married on Nov. 8,1953, in Harmony and continued to live in Charlotte.
Their family grew with the addition of three wonderful sons. The family then moved to Myrtle Beach where they owned and operated the Sunny Shores Motel on 703 South Ocean Blvd.
They later bought a home in Long Bay Estates where she lived the rest of her life.
Gertrude and family have been members of Socastee United Methodist Church since the early 1960s. She was very active at SUMC, serving the body of Christ there in many positions and capacities. Gertrude knew and loved God, having a personal relationship with Him, through His Son Jesus Christ.
The family would like to express their gratitude and thankfulness to all our loving extended family, the wonderful people in the church family, our wonderful neighborhood and our great community who have loved and been so kind to our mother Gertrude.
You have meant so, so much to her and our family.
Many, many thanks.
Memorial contributions may be sent to: Socastee United Methodist Church (5575 Dick Pond Road, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588.
