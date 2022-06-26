Gerlene Adkins
A graveside service for Gerlene Adkins, 86, will be held June 30 at 2:30 p.m. in Hillcrest Cemetery with the Rev. Bruce Davenport officiating.
Ms. Adkins passed away June 24.
Born in Logan County, W.Va., she was a daughter of the late Milton and Nancy Parsons Greenhill. She grew up in a large family in West Virginia with several brothers and sisters.
Ms. Adkins enjoyed watching old movies and reading, especially on her tablet, which she only recently learned to use.
She was also a caretaker in her younger years. Ms. Adkins worked at Walmart in Myrtle Beach for many years where she loved her co-workers and customers. She was able to touch the lives of countless people she met there over the years.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Adkins was predeceased by one son, Donald Adkins; and one great-grandson, Damien Sanders.
Survivors include one son, Henry Scott Sanders (Sandra) of Conway; one daughter, Pamela Matthews of Conway; 10 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m.-2:30 p.m. Thursday at the cemetery.
Please sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is serving the family.
