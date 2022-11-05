Geraldine Carmichael Bullock
A funeral service for Geraldine Carmichael Bullock, 88, will be held Nov. 7 at 2 p.m. in Antioch Baptist Church in Galivants Ferry. Burial will immediately follow in the churchyard.
Mrs. Bullock, widow of Jimmy B. Bullock, died Nov. 3.
Born Dec. 16, 1933 in Bennettsville, she was a daughter of the late Maxie Dougald Carmichael and Estelle Dudley Carmichael Shelley. Geraldine was raised on the family farm in the Antioch community of Horry County.
Like many women of her era, she took great pride in being the matriarch of her family and the wife of a farmer. After raising her children, Geraldine graduated from the Conway School of Nursing and worked as an LPN for several years.
Following her nursing career, she owned and operated a plant nursery and retail home décor business. Her greatest joys in life revolved around her family and she was always proud of each of their accomplishments. Geraldine was a lifelong member of Antioch Baptist Church, enjoyed camping with her late husband and utilized her green thumb to grow some of the most beautiful flowers and vegetables. Survivors include her children, Maxie Bullock (Vonne), Ray Bullock (Joan) and Nancy Dickinson (Roddy); grandchildren, Kelcey Dickinson (Carey), Kevin Bullock (Alyson), Sara Sears (Jonathan), Craig Bullock, Kyle Bullock (Joanna), James Bullock (Amanda), Jordan Bullock and Savannah Le (Loi); as well as 13 great-grandchildren.
Geraldine is also survived by her brother, M.D. Carmichael (Margie); sisters, Carolyn Hucks and Arba Johnson; sister-in-law, Saundra Carmichael; and a multitude of other extended family.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, James Wright Shelley Sr.; brother, Herbert Carmichael; as well as her brothers-in-law, Elder Hucks and Bobby Johnson.
The family will greet friends following the funeral service in the family life center of the church. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family.
Memorials may be sent to Antioch Baptist Church, 2080 Hwy. 129 Galivants Ferry, SC 29544. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.
