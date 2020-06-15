SURFSIDE BEACH—Geraldine (Jerri) Brown Alexander, 92, passed away May 31 in the skilled nursing community of The Lakes At Litchfield on Pawleys Island under the care of Tidelands Community Hospice.
She was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Palmer Alexander; parents T. Henry and Lillian West Brown; brother T. Henry Brown Jr. and wife Elizabeth Morgan Brown and her beloved nephew Thomas Morgan Brown.
Jerri is survived by her nephew Michael Phillip Brown (Marjorie) of Asheville, North Carolina; grandnephews Michael P Brown Jr. of Honolulu, Hawaii, and Aaron C. Brown of Tucson, Arizona, and grandniece Sarah K Brown of Raleigh, North Carolina. She is also survived by Cameron H. Brown, widow of nephew Thomas Brown and grandnieces Morgan R. Brown of Asheville and Libby B. (David) Brewster of New Market, Tennessee.
Jerri grew up in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, graduating from Old Town High School. She furthered her education as a music major at Meredith College, majoring in the organ. She finished her BA Degree at Salem College, graduating in 1950.
Following her graduation, Jerri was the choir director and organist for five years at Ardmore Moravian Church and 10 years as the organist at Christ Moravian Church, both in Winston-Salem.
Following those full-time positions, she was a traveling organist in addition to teaching private piano lessons until moving to Surfside Beach in 1980 on Palmer’s retirement from Piedmont Airlines.
After moving to Surfside Beach, Jerri continued her music career as both organist and choir director at the chapel of Myrtle Beach Air Force Base for 10 years until it closed. She then was called to Murrells Inlet Presbyterian Church as choir director and organist until retiring in 2000.
Due to COVID-9 safety restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a date to be determined. Following cremation, a private burial will be in Forsyth Memorial Park in Winston-Salem.
Donations may be made in her memory to Tidelands Community Hospice, Surfside Methodist Church or the charity of one’s choice.
