Gerald Leonard
Gerald Wylie Leonard of North Myrtle Beach passed away at the age of 74 on Dec. 18 in Grand Strand Medical Center.
He was a native of Randolph County, N.C., and graduated from Ramseur High School. He attended and played football at Appalachian State University until he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force.
After an honorable discharge, he earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Elon College in 1975.
After a long career as an account executive implementation specialist he retired from Data Set.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William H. Leonard and Lucy Wylie Leonard.
Gerry is survived by his wife, Faye Wright Leonard of the home; daughters, Nikki Leonard Bailey (Ronnie) and Amanda Leonard Hall (Todd) of Liberty, N.C.; grandchildren, Adam Bailey, Ethen Bailey, TJ Bailey, Tiffany Bailey, Madison Bailey Holt, Stephanie Bailey, Katey Bailey, Kelsey Bailey and Mikayla Hall and Olivia Hall; sister, Cynthia Bishop (Owen); nieces, Melissa Bishop and Ellen Bishop Thompson; 12 great-grandchildren.
Mr. Pepaw was well known for his love of music, cooking, sense of humor and DJ skills. His renowned love for this country and animals will never be forgotten. All who knew him knew of his huge heart that would give people the shirt off his back.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Paws4Vets/Paws4People in his memory at 1121C-324 Military Cutoff Road, Wilmington, NC 28405.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
